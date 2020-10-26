Vitola, Frank C.
Frank C. Vitola, 65, of East Haven passed away October 25, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Beloved son of Blanche Passarello Vitola of East Haven and the late Anthony Vitola. Loving brother of his twin sister Francine Vitola of Meriden and David (Mary) Vitola of North Branford. Cherished uncle of Peter Zona, Kristen Casey and David Vitola. Frank worked for Kabela Transportation of Guilford.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside Service Thursday at 12:00 p.m. in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. (Please meet at cemetery office at 11:45 AM.) There will be NO CALLING HOURS. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
