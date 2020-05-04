Cavallaro , Frank

Frank (Nutch) Cavallaro passed away on April 28, 2020 at YNHH after a long illness. He was a loving and devoted husband to Carol (Welch) Cavallaro for 60 years, and the proud and loving father of Ann (Jody) Sousa, Dinny Cavallaro, and Tony (Heather) Cavallaro and two much loved grandsons, Kevin and Michael plus many nieces and nephews.

Nutch, as he was known by everyone, was born in New Haven, CT on October 13, 1935, son of the late Annunziata (Armellina) and Liberato Cavallaro. He was predeceased by his siblings, Salvatore Cavallaro, Jennie Duffy, MaryAnn Camp, and Virginia Venice.

He was honored to be a Veteran of the US Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. For work he was the former owner and operator of Tri Central Motors in Durham, CT for over 40 Years and was happiest at his garage. He was known for his caring and generous nature, loved animals and those in need and would often give the last of his cash to someone needing a meal.

Services will be private and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford, CT or to the VA CT Healthcare System, West Haven, CT.



