|
|
Clifford, Jr., Frank
Frank Martin Clifford, Jr., 63, of Mansfield Grove, East Haven passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family and friends. Frank was born in New Haven, the son of the late Frank M and Isabelle Symmes Clifford. In every place that Frank lived, he forged friendships that thrived for the rest of his life. Up to his very last day, he was surrounded around the clock by many close friends and family.
Frank graduated from West Haven High School and earned a B.S. in Communications at the University of New Haven. He worked as a broadcast engineer in radio and television for WPOP, Storer Cable, and Channels 30, 3, and 8.
Frank became a nationally respected expert in the repair, preservation, and digitization of audio and video tapes. At Yale University's Sterling Memorial Library and the Beinecke Library, Frank was Video Preservation Project Manager and Project Manager of the Fortunoff Video Archive for Holocaust Testimonies, preserving the memories of thousands of survivors.
Frank leaves his devoted partner Mary Ellen Budney and her sons Anthony and Andrew; his brother Jim Clifford (Deborah) of Milford and their children Molly and Ashley; his sister Ann Clifford Newhall of East Haven (his brother- in-law, William P Newhall, predeceased him) and their children Kate and Will; as well as extended family and extraordinary friends who adored him.
Family and friends are invited to join us Sunday, Sept 15, between the hours of 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. to celebrate Frank's life at the Irish American Community Center -
9 Venice Place in East Haven.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Voices of Rwanda (VOR), a nonprofit dedicated to recording and preserving eyewitness testimonies of the Rwanda genocide. Frank regarded his work preserving genocide survivor memories as his greatest legacy. In recent years, Frank's meetings with the Director of VOR left a lasting impression. Even after receiving a terminal diagnosis, Frank planned to devote his time and energy supporting the work of VOR and similar organizations. Please donate at www.VoicesofRwanda.org/donate
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 13, 2019