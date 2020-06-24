Cuomo, Frank
Frank L. Cuomo, 95, of Putney, Vermont formerly of Middletown Avenue, North Haven passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Lena DeLeone Cuomo. Frank was born in New Haven on October 8, 1924 and was the son of the late Anthony and Elizabeth Barone Cuomo. He had worked for the Bigelow Company of New Haven and later for Pratt & Whitney for 30 years until his retirement. Frank enjoyed singing in the St. Therese Church choir, North Haven, raising homing pigeons, cooking, watching old western series and movies on TV, dancing with his friends in Vermont, but most of all, Frank enjoyed his family and loved them unconditionally. Father of Anthony Cuomo (Deborah), Frank Cuomo and Robert Cuomo (Angela). Brother of Phyllis Doheney, Carmel O'Brien and the late Nicholas, Michael and George Cuomo, Julia Perrelli, Theresa Savenelli and Eleanor Ciarelli. Also survived by five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a granddaughter.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to the Office of All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Friday afternoon, June 26th at 1:45 and may follow the funeral procession to the graveside for a 2:00 service. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 24, 2020.