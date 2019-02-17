New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 734-1490
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank DeLibero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank DeLibero


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank DeLibero Obituary
DeLibero, Frank
Frank DeLibero, age 60, husband of Tracey Smith DeLibero, and father of Arthur and Frank DeLibero of Ansonia, died February 13, 2019. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, Father Salemi Dr., Ansonia. Interment will follow in Mount St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be to ARMS, Ansonia Rescue Medical Services, P.O. Box 149, Ansonia, CT 06401. Full obitiuary and online condolences may be found at
www.wakeleememorial.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
Download Now