|
|
DeLibero, Frank
Frank DeLibero, age 60, husband of Tracey Smith DeLibero, and father of Arthur and Frank DeLibero of Ansonia, died February 13, 2019. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, Father Salemi Dr., Ansonia. Interment will follow in Mount St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be to ARMS, Ansonia Rescue Medical Services, P.O. Box 149, Ansonia, CT 06401. Full obitiuary and online condolences may be found at
www.wakeleememorial.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 17, 2019