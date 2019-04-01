Prochilo, Frank F.

Frank Fabian Prochilo, 89 of Northford died Friday, March 29, 2019 at YNHH, St. Raphael Campus. He was the beloved husband to Rose Chipperello Prochilo for sixty three years. Frank was born in Revere, Massachusetts on August 20, 1929, a son of the late Michael and Rose DellaCamera Prochilo, and had resided in Northford for most of his life. He was a machinist for thirty five years for the former Whiting Screw Machine Co. of Hamden, retiring in 1996. Frank was a proud Korean War Army Veteran, a member of the Murray Reynolds, American Legion Post 76 of North Haven, and a member of the Lost Chords Club of New Haven. He is also survived by two daughters, Susan (Michael) Como of North Haven and Carol (Donald) Camp of Northford, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and Michael Prochilo. Frank's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, April 3rd from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. His funeral procession will leave from the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Parish, St. Monica Church, 1331 Middletown Ave., Northford. Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Memorial contributions in Frank's name may be sent to a .

www.washingtonmemorialfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 1, 2019