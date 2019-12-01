New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
View Map
Frank Forlini Obituary
Forlini, Frank
Frank Forlini, 92, of North Haven formerly of West Haven passed away November 30, 2019. Husband of the late Frances Peretore Forlini. Beloved father of Lori Onofrio and her husband William retired Deputy Chief HPD of Hamden and Cindy Delano of Wallingford. Cherished grandfather of Cherie (Ed Lamb) Onofrio, Billy Onofrio, Sgt. HPD, Michael Onofrio, HFD and Gina (Michael) Hyne. Also survived by 6 cherished great-grandchildren. Frank was born in New Haven a son of the late Cesar and Gina Spadoni Forlini. He is also survived by a brother, Charles Tagliaferri of West Haven and was predeceased by a sister, Theresa Calzadilla. Prior to his retirement Frank was the owner of the former Waldorf Formal Wear in New Haven and also worked for the former Bessie Richie Department Store and Ascot Formal Wear. He served in the Army during WWII and was an avid NY Yankee and UCONN women's basketball fan. Frank was a member, of the Columbian Social Club and a member, the Men's Marchegian Society.
A Christian Service will be held in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven Wednesday morning at 11:00. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call WEDNESDAY MORNING from 9:00-11:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the s Project at www.woundedwarriorsproject.org. Sign Frank's guestbook online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 2, 2019
