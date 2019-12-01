|
Forlini, Frank
Frank Forlini, 92, of North Haven formerly of West Haven passed away November 30, 2019. Husband of the late Frances Peretore Forlini. Beloved father of Lori Onofrio and her husband William retired Deputy Chief HPD of Hamden and Cindy Delano of Wallingford. Cherished grandfather of Cherie (Ed Lamb) Onofrio, Billy Onofrio, Sgt. HPD, Michael Onofrio, HFD and Gina (Michael) Hyne. Also survived by 6 cherished great-grandchildren. Frank was born in New Haven a son of the late Cesar and Gina Spadoni Forlini. He is also survived by a brother, Charles Tagliaferri of West Haven and was predeceased by a sister, Theresa Calzadilla. Prior to his retirement Frank was the owner of the former Waldorf Formal Wear in New Haven and also worked for the former Bessie Richie Department Store and Ascot Formal Wear. He served in the Army during WWII and was an avid NY Yankee and UCONN women's basketball fan. Frank was a member, of the Columbian Social Club and a member, the Men's Marchegian Society.
A Christian Service will be held in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven Wednesday morning at 11:00. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call WEDNESDAY MORNING from 9:00-11:00.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 2, 2019