Fraulo, Frank
Frank Fraulo (Goose) of East Haven, 94 passed away peacefully Friday May 22, 2020. Frank was born in New Haven on November 12, 1925 to the Late Anthony & Angelina (Mentone) Fraulo. He was a loving brother to Trofimena Fraulo. He was a devoted & loving father to Frank (Debbie)Fraulo, Maria (Paul) D'Ambrosia & Angela (Steve) Antonino. He wHeas a loving Poppy "Pizza" to Andrea (Mike) Durant, Alicia (Josh) Baldwin, Gina (Jay) Macholl, Paul (Nikki) D'Ambrosia Jr., Marc D'Ambrosia, Karissa & Joseph Fraulo and 6 Great Grandchildren. He also leaves behind his nephew Vincent (Angie) Rosarbo and so many other beloved family members & close friends. Frank was also predeceased by his sister Angelina Rosarbo. Frank was a WWII Navy veteran who proudly served his country in the South Pacific during the war. After the service and while raising his family Frank worked in his family's bakery & pizza business in Meriden, New Haven & North Branford. In his retirement years he worked at N&D Sports in Hamden. He was a lovely person with a kind soul who would give you the shirt off his back, and always made you laugh! He was never afraid to say "I Love you!" He loved the New York Yankees, 2 plain hotdogs, horse racing and making puzzles. He was always the life of the party and no gathering would be complete without him. He made everyone around him feel welcomed & loved. Our family would like to Thank all of the Wonderful Doctors & Nurses for their devoted attention and care you gave to our father during his time at the Veterans Hospital in West Haven. Your unrelenting care and compassion is truly amazing. A Special Thank you to Dr. Jeffrey Kravetz for all the years you took care of our Dad.
Family & friends are invited to attend a graveside service Friday May 29, 2020 at 11a.m. in East Lawn Cemetery 58 River St., East Haven. Please remember to maintain social distancing during the service. Funeral services are under the care of Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the VA Medical Center 950 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 06516 https://www.connecticut.va.gov/giving/. Share a memory and sign Frank's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 23, 2020.