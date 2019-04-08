|
Hemming, Frank
Frank Hemming of New Haven died Sunday April 7, 2019 at Branford Hills Health Care Center in Branford. Frank was born June 16, 1942 in New Haven, son of the late Arthur Hemming and Julia Hemming Sheiffele. He was a painter and the owner of Spectrum Painting. He is survived by his son David Hemming of Clinton; his niece Maria Giaimo and nephew Ken Breitenstein; his great-niece and nephews, Alexa and Jake Bodner and Joseph, Thomas and Alex Breitenstein. He was predeceased by his sister Roberta Breitenstein and his step-father Ken Sheiffele.
The hours of visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. A funeral service will be held Friday morning at 10:00 in the funeral home with burial to follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 9, 2019