Iannotti, Frank
Frank Iannotti, age 76, of Hamden passed away suddenly on November 18, 2019. He was the husband of Linda Rodican Iannotti of Orange. Frank was born in New Haven, son of the late Michael and Josephine Riggione Iannotti. He is also survived by his children, Michael Iannotti of Hamden, Dena (James) Peglow of FL, Steven Iannotti of Orange and Kevin (Julie) Iannotti of RI, his grandchildren, Liza, Anthony (Michelle), Nicholas, Kaela and Jonathan Peglow, his great-grandchildren, Johnny, Anthony, Giovanni, Gia Marie and Elia, his siblings, Michael (Kathy), Richard and Ronald (Dawn) Iannotti and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson James Peglow, his brother Robert Iannotti and his sister Anna Marie Iannotti. Prior to his retirement, Frank was a stockbroker.
The hours for visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Saturday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Infant Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Orange Center Cemetery. For online condolences please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019