Bartiromo, Frank J.
Frank J. Bartiromo (Ziggy) passed suddenly at his home in Beloit, WI on September 3, 2020.
Son of the late Rafaella LaFragola-Bartiromo and Thomas Bartiromo.
Frank worked as an engineer for North American Tool in Beloit, WI for many years until his retirement.
Frank was an avid New York Yankee fan and enjoyed all sports and attending sporting events and rock concerts.
He leaves behind brothers Thomas Bartiromo (Manuela) of Plymouth, MA, Vincent Bartiromo (Felicia) of New Haven, CT, and sisters Lucia "Cookie" Bartiromo-Kirwood (Roger) of Orange, CT and Madeline "Maggie" Bartiromo-Batick (Jerry) of East Haven, CT, and a loving friend Josette Fillbach, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial will be held in Branford, CT.

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 2, 2020.
