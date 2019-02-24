Annunziata, Sr., Frank John

Frank John Annunziata, Sr. of Madison and formerly of Milford died on February 14, 2019.

He was born on June 22, 1922 in the Bronx, NY, the son of Raffaele and Lucia Annunziata.

Frank graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School and New York University in New York. He also received his MBA from the University of New Haven. He lived in Milford for 56 years, was active in St Mary's Holy Name Society and was a longtime member of the University Men's Glee Club in New Haven, CT. Frank was a mechanical engineer and worked at Avco Lycoming in Stratford, CT for 30 years.

He served in the military as a Navigation Flight Officer in the Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1946.

Frank was predeceased by his wife Regina who died in 2017. He is survived by his children Frank Annunziata (Michelle) of Amherst, NH, Dr. Regina Niekrash (Michael) of Madison, Anne Annunziata of Roswell, GA and Martha McGrath (James) of Roswell, GA; grandchildren Anne Marie Hill (Brian), Maggie Niekrash, Gigi Niekrash, Marielle (Jon) Byram, Gregory Annunziata, Peter Annunziata, Corey Annunziata and Claire McGrath and great-granddaughter, Emilia Mae Hill.

A Memorial Mass is planned for April 27, 2019 at St. Margaret Church, 24 Academy St., Madison. To sign the online guest book visit www.swanfuneralhomemadison.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Work Vessels for Vets, Inc. (a 501-C-3 charity) P.O. Box 215, West Mystic, CT 06388 or via PayPal at www.wvfv.org.) Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2019