Our world is a sadder place with the loss of Frank, Frankie, Cheech. He exemplified love, generosity, respect, empathy, kindness........as a husband, a father, a grandfather, a cousin, a friend, a co-worker. He was full of life and you couldn't help but feel the love he had for his family anytime you were with them. His face glowed with happiness anytime the kids/grandchildren were at the house! He'll be missed by so many, many people....but none more than his family. This will sound very cliche but if you knew him, you loved him! I'll miss his smile, his laughter, the love he had for life. But more than anything I'll miss seeing the love & joy he had being with his family.

Giselle Maillet

