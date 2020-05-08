Ocone, Frank John Anthony
Frank John Anthony Ocone, "Cheech" or "Frankie" to many, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his immediate family, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital of COVID-19 complications. He was the devoted husband of Jo-Anne (Maiorano) Ocone.
Frank was born in New Haven on January 22, 1948, son of Helen (Ciaburri) and Frank L. Ocone. He graduated from Cheshire High School in 1965 and attended Post and SCSU before he was drafted into the Vietnam War in 1968. He was a proud member of the 101st Airborne division of the US Army and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Army Commendation Medal.
He owned and operated a food brokerage for most of his career, during which time he met many people who would become dear friends.
Frank and Jo-Anne were married on May 5, 1973 and raised their three children in Cheshire. His family was his greatest passion and most cherished accomplishment. He instilled a love of Italian heritage and culture in his children and grandchildren, and it brought him great joy to see them all carry on these traditions. In addition to family, Frank always sought to learn and experience life through food, travel, crossword puzzles, books, history and music. He loved talking about and driving cars. He also enjoyed sports, having played baseball and tennis, and was a lifelong Yankees fan.
In his partial retirement, he and Jo-Anne spent their time at their grandkids' soccer and hockey games, dance recitals, various school events, or at Avalon Beach in Florida.
Above all, Cheech was a people person who made conversation with everyone he met, no matter the place or circumstance. His optimism, sense of humor, wit and infectious smile made a positive and lasting impact on all.
He is survived by Jo-Anne, his beloved wife of 47 years, his daughters Tina (Michael Asal) and Alisa (Michael Krause), and his son Anthony (Amanda). He also leaves his grandchildren Nico, Lorenzo, Gianna, Rocco, Luca, Luciana and Francesco "Frankie", his brother John (Janice) Ocone, and his sisters-in-law Roberta (George) Stukshis and Margaret (Edward) Owens, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephew, and close friends.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave., West Haven at 11:00am. You may stay in your car and pass by the grave at the conclusion of the service to acknowledge the family. Memorial contributions in Frank's name may be made to: Smilow Cancer Center "Closer to Free", P.O. Box 7611, New Haven, CT 06519 or at www.giveclosertofree.org or to the VA Medical Center of West Haven, 950 Campbell Ave., West Haven, CT 06516. Maiorano Funeral Home has been entrusted with all arrangements. For more information or to leave online condolences for the family please visit www.maioranofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2020.