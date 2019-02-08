Celano, Sr., Frank John

Frank John Celano, Sr., 78, beloved husband of 56 years to Annette DePoto Celano of North Haven, formerly of Durham, passed away February 5, 2019 in CT Hospice with his loving family by his side. Loving father of Frank John Celano, Jr. of Middlebury, Debra Ann Celano Ferretti of Westborough, MA, Pamela Ann Celano and Michael William Celano and his wife Melissa, all of Northford. Cherished grandfather of Mark, Alecia and Nicolas Ferretti, Paris Celano and Kaylee Kowalewski. Frank was born in New Haven on October 12, 1940, son of the late Frank and Mary Funaro Celano. He also leaves sisters, Carmel Celano Mrowka of Cheshire, Carmella Celano of Guilford and brothers John (Judy) Celano of Milford, Peter (Sandra) Celano of North Haven and James Celano of Brooksville, FL. He was predeceased by a brother Joseph Celano and a sister, Mary Celano DeGrand. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frank worked in construction for over 30 years with the most time spent at the C.W. Blakeslee Co. He enjoyed working for Connecticut Limousine as well as in the later years with Dependable Hydraulics. He enjoyed life to its fullest and adored his darling wife Annette, all his animals, especially his horses and his dear granddog Asti Spumante Celano, the Boston Red Sox and most importantly his beloved family. Frank was never without a smile. He will be greatly missed by so many.

His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven, Monday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call SUNDAY from 4:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at in memory of his dear sister, Mary and beloved brother, Joseph. Sign Frank's guest book online at

www.portofuneralhomes.net Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019