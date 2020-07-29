1/1
Frank John Rispoli
1969 - 2020
Rispoli, Frank John
Frank John Rispoli, 50, of New Haven passed away on July 8, 2020. Beloved son of Frank Rispoli Jr. and Josephine Malia (Michael) Bergeron. Frank was born in New Haven on July 25, 1969. He was a graduate of North Branford High School and Hartford State Technical College. He had worked as a driver and mechanic. Frank enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing football, spending time with family and friends and was a huge sports enthusiast. Beloved Brother of Christine Rispoli Crotta and her husband Christopher. Proud Uncle of Nicolas and Isabella Crotta. Also survived by his loving aunts, cousins and many friends. The visiting hours will be Saturday morning, August 1st from 9:00 to 11:00 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (all attending please wear masks and social distance yourselves). His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00 to the Northford Cemetery for a graveside service at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Franks memory to The Food Pantry of North Branford, P.O. Box 403, North Branford, CT 06471 www.northhavenfuneral.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Northford Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
