Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Michael Church
Frank Juliano Obituary
Juliano, Frank
Frank Juliano, 87, of New Haven died peacefully on February 10, 2019 at the VAMC in West Haven. He was the loving husband of the late Carmela "Carm" Caruso Juliano. Frank was born on May 26, 1931 to the late Gennaro "Jerry" and Jenny Acampora Juliano. He served his country with honor in the US Army during the Korean War and after being honorably discharged he joined his father in business as an owner of New Haven Fish and Lobster. He also owned and operated Live Bait Fish and Tackle. Frank was a member of the Annex YMA, Teamsters Local 443 and he was a harbor commissioner. He always put his family first. Frank loved and was very proud of his sons Jimmy, Ricky, Jay (Marggie) and the late Frank Jr. and Jerry Juliano. He loved his sister Barbara Canali and was a proud grandfather of Frankie III, Michael EHPD, Jiovanni and Jaydrian Juliano and his great grandchildren Frankie IV and Angela Grace.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday morning from 8:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Pl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 11:30 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice www.harborhospice.com. Share a memory and sign Frank's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2019
