Frank K. Zold, age 78 of Orange, beloved husband of 48 years to Shelby Austin Zold, passed away July 29, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Frank was born in Bridgeport, July 2, 1941, son of the late Kalman and Elizabeth Malinovsky Zold. Frank was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School of Bridgeport Class of 1959, attended Fairfield University, and was a veteran of the 475th Engineer Company, U.S. Army. He worked as a customer engineer for IBM for 37 years until his retirement. He was a former Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts Troop 54 of Bridgeport and later an assistant leader for Troop 921 of Orange. He was a member of the Ansonia Rod and Gun Club and the Connecticut Historical Automobile Society. He was an avid deer hunter, trap shooter, and a fine mechanic who could fix anything. He was always willing to help his fellow neighbors and friends in their time of need. In addition to his loving wife Shelby, he is survived by his sons David Zold (Kristine) of Middlebury, and Andrew Zold (Jennifer) of Fairfield, his grandchildren Austin, Kalman, Thomas, Christopher, Julianna, and Charlotte, his sister Elizabeth Patzelt (Otto) of Fairfield, and two nieces and a nephew, Linda, Karen and Joe. Calling hours will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Memorial Service will be held Friday August 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Orange Congregational Church. Interment with full military honors will immediately follow in the Orange Congregational Church Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or The Second Amendment Foundation. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 31, 2019