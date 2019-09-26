|
|
Falango, Frank L.
Frank L. Falango, 73, of New Haven passed away on September 24, 2019 as a result of complications following a heart transplant last month. Frank was born in New Haven on September 5, 1946 to the late Joseph and Vivian (de Crescenzo) Falango. He graduated from Bunnell High School in Stratford where he was a longtime resident, and later also lived for many years in Branford. Frank served two tours of duty in Vietnam with the 519th Military Intelligence Battalion, and was a retired yard locomotive engineer with Amtrak where he had worked since 1976. He was an active member of the New Haven Sportsman's Club in Guilford, and gave generously to many charities over the years. Predeceased by his parents and his brother, Joseph A. Falango, Frank is survived by his son Justin of Alstead, NH, son-in-law Paul Kimball, as well as his former wife Joanne (Smaniotto) Falango of Cheshire, and several cousins. Ever stoic, Frank had a kind and gentle disposition, and was well-liked by everyone that knew him. He is already sorely missed. Special thanks to the exceptional team at the Yale-New Haven Hospital CTICU without whose care he would have never had a chance. A graveside service with military honors will be held at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven on Saturday, September 28 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 27, 2019