Frank L. Nasti Jr.
Nasti, Jr., Frank L.
Frank L. Nasti, Jr., 87 of North Haven, CT passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 after a brief illness. He is survived by his loving wife Sandra Petrikebich Nasti. He was born in New Haven on March 20, 1933 and raised in the Fair Haven section of New Haven. Frank graduated from the Hopkins School and received a degree in Chemical Engineering from NYU. He was employed for many years by the Olin Corporation and held several patents from his work at Olin. After his time at Olin Frank founded the Corporation For Urban Home Ownership of New Haven (CUHO), a non-profit housing development business. He was the CEO and President of CUHO. CUHO was Frank's passion, and through his work, provided housing opportunities to hundreds of first-time home buyers in the Fair Haven Community. Frank was also a longtime member of the Board of the Farnham Neighborhood House and dedicated a great deal of time and resources to the continued growth and success of the Farnham House. He was the recipient of numerous awards for his service to the Fair Haven community. Frank enjoyed travelling to Europe and the time he spent with Sandra at their vacation home on Martha's Vineyard. Frank was predeceased by his parents, Francesco, Sr. and Josephine Violante Nasti. He was also predeceased by his sisters, Mary Izzo and Margaret DeLibro, and brother Joseph Nasti. He leaves behind his nephews, Anthony (Heidi) Izzo, Joseph (Carol) and Louis (Margaret) Nasti.
A graveside service will be held at St Lawrence Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 11:30 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home-Neil R. Rapuano
