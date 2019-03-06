Castlevetro, Frank Louis

Frank 'Frankie' Louis Castlevetro died suddenly in an automobile accident on March 2, 2019. Frankie was born on December 22, 1970 in New Haven, Connecticut to Carmel DiBiaso Castlevetro and the late John Edward Castlevetro Sr. and was the youngest boy of seven siblings. Frankie was also predeceased by his stepfather Alphonse DeRuccio. He was raised in North Branford, Connecticut. Frankie was one of a kind and had a heart of gold. From the time he was a child, Frankie was a funny, goofy, loving, kind and sensitive person, always quick with a smile, a joke and a hearty laugh. He was a people person, at ease with and loving conversation. He was born open-minded, found the good in everyone, and made friends wherever he went. Frankie started playing drums at a young age and formed his first band, OVert, with his brother John and their friends. They practiced often in his family's basement. Music was always a passion in his life - he naturally picked up instruments, including percussion, piano, and guitar. Frankie was a graduate of North Branford High School. He was the assistant recreation director at North Branford Park and Recreation during the summers. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Communications with a minor in Technology, graduating with Honors from Southern Connecticut State University. While in college, Frank was a tour guide at the university. He also completed an internship at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida where he was a cast member, and due to his talent with ad-libbing, he won the prized casting as the narrator on the Jungle Cruise. He made a career in Information Technology, in both corporate and consulting roles, including the United Technologies/Sikorsky Helicopters, General Electric, Pfizer, Yale University, Travelers Insurance, and the Knights of Columbus Corporate Offices. He spent the early part of his career as a trainer with ExecuTrain Corporation. Most recently, Frankie was a technology consultant with Airwaves USA in Washington, DC. Throughout his adult life, he never left his true love, music. He loved to be in the music scene, whether performing as a member in several bands over the years or at open-mics. Frankie was also an audio technician and master of ceremonies for Doc Rock productions of Guilford, among others. Frankie loved to travel, and had seen much of the U.S., and spent three months traveling in Italy and the UK. One of his recent highlights was seeing Pope Francis provide a Christmas Blessing at St. Peter's Square in Rome. Family was everything to Frankie. He loved his brother and sisters: Sandra Castlevetro, the late Joanne Castlevetro, Lisa Castlevetro, Lynnette Castlevetro (Lino Olivieri), John Castlevetro (Sara), Maria DeRuccio (Lee Goforth), nieces and nephews, Michael Edmonds, John Presto, Katelyn Fukayama, Nicholas Presto, Ariana Pappas, Samantha Waskowitz, Austin Hilger, Logan Hilger, Garrett Hilger, Ella Castlevetro, Lucca Castlevetro, Gianna Castlevetro, grandnieces Olivia, Gabriella and Brianna Edmonds, and Madelyn Fukayama, as well as countless aunts, uncles and cousins, and his music family who he treasured. Frankie - we are incomplete without you. We love you and will miss you forever. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: North Branford Education Foundation - NBHS Music Program, in memory of Frank Castlevetro, PO Box 129, Northford, CT 06472. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford, Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Augustine Church, 30 Caputo Road, North Branford at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. To leave an online tribute or condolence, please visit

