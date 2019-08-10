|
Lucibella, Frank
Frank R. Lucibella. 80, of Northford, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 56 years to Jean DeRisi Lucibella. Frank was born in New Haven on August 18, 1938 and was the son of the late Alphonse and Carmel Acabbo Lucibella. A pipe fitter by trade, he was the owner and operator of Nu-Look. He was a member of Hamden Fish and Game where he won many awards as a skyte shooter. Frank enjoyed quading, trips to the casino, animals, especially his dogs, but most of all spending time with his family whom he loved unconditionally. Father of Frank R. Lucibella Jr., Gary and Richard Lucibella. Brother of Barbara Norcia and Jean Auletta. Also survived by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Tuesday morning at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial. There will be no visiting hours. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 11, 2019