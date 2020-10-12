NOFSINGER, FRANK M.
Frank M. Nofsinger, 83, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital/St. Raphael Campus, with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Lillian E. Fox Nofsinger. Frank was born in Des Moines, Iowa on April 21, 1937 and was the son of the late Mert C. and Margaret Parker Nofsinger. Frank attended Purdue University and earned a bachelor's degree in business administration. He had a successful career working for companies including Texas Instruments, General Portland, Morrison Knudsen and SNET, where he worked as a Director of Procurement. Frank was also an award-winning home brewer, avid reader, golf enthusiast and masterful joke teller. Proud father of Mark C. (Anne) Nofsinger, Paul M. Nofsinger and the late Ann Marie Buffington. Loving grandfather of Hannah, Trinity, Faith and Nate Nofsinger.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchin Franciscan Province of St. Joseph, PO Box 7398, Detroit, MI 48207-0398.