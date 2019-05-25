O'Neill, Frank M.

In New Haven, May 23, 2019 Frank M. O'Neill, 79, of Naples, FL and North Haven passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband of Marie Picone O'Neill. Loving father of Michael O'Neill of Hamden and Kelly Campanelli of North Haven, brother of Edward O'Neill of Hamden, Daniel O'Neill of North Haven, Mary McKiernan of Hamden, Patricia Viglione of Hamden and Nancy Hainsworth of Branford. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Caroline, Francesca and Nicholas Campanelli. Predeceased by brothers John and Thomas O'Neill. Frank was born in New Haven April 18, 1940, son of the late Michael F. and Bridget Reynolds O'Neill. Prior to his retirement, he worked for CBS Records, Yale University and Random House. Frank was happiest when helping others. His kindness enhanced the lives of everyone who knew him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Rita Church. Visitation will be in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden Wednesday from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2019