Frank M. "Butch" Tommaselli Sr. 81, of Wallingford formerly of New Haven, beloved husband of 60 years to the late Phyllis "Cookie" DePoto Tommaselli passed away on November 13, 2020 in the Masonicare Health Center. Loving father of Tricia Tommaselli of North Haven and Frank M. (Jane) Tommaselli Jr of Wallingford. Grandfather of Frank J. (Kristen) Tommaselli, Jessica Tommaselli, Joseph Perillo and Melanie (John) Garcia. Great-grandfather of Mia and Nathan Tommaselli and Kylie Perillo. Brother of James (Catherine) Tommaselli of North Haven and the late Angelina Long and Gennaro, Ralph and Charles Tommaselli. Frank was born in New Haven on February 28, 1939 son of the late Nicholas and Jennie Santanelli Tommaselli. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Frank graduated from Wilbur Cross in 1957 and the CT. School of Electronics in 1959. Frank's career consisted of working for MB Electronics of New Haven, Gilmore Industries of Cleveland and Pratt & Whitney of East Hartford for 23 years, he then retired in 1995.His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven FRIDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30.