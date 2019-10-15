|
|
Malinowski, Frank
After a blessed life full of faith and family, Frank Malinowski, 88, passed away peacefully at home on October 14, 2019. He was predeceased by his high school sweetheart and wife of 64 years, Genie (Eugenie), as well as his parents, Stanley and Marcela Grzyszysyn Malinowski, and his brother, Stanley. Frank grew up in New Haven and played on Hillhouse High School's 1948-49 championship football team. After serving in the USAF during the Korean Conflict as a Staff Sgt Flight Chief on gunnery systems and equipment malfunction analyzer, his career progressed from Electronic Test Engineer at Norden-Ketay to Manufacturing Manager at TFI Corporation and included positions at United Nuclear Corp., Picker Corp., Diano Corp., and Ball Industrial Systems.
Frank devoted many years of service to his community. In New Haven, he enjoyed coaching Bitty Basketball. As a dedicated member of St. George Parish in Guilford, he sang in the choir, prepared meals for Columbus House and Martha's Partners' funeral receptions, and was a longtime member of the Social Committee. Frank served twice as Knights of Columbus Council 3928 Grand Knight, as well as District Deputy and a member of the First and Second Degree teams. He instituted and ran the council's monthly Communion Coffee Hour. One of his favorite pastimes with his wife was delivering Meals on Wheels, often with his grandchildren as helpers. A member of the Guilford Volunteer Fire Department since 1969, he served as a lieutenant in Eagle Hose Co. 2 and later became Captain of the fire police. Paramount, however, in Frank's life was his loving family. He is survived by his beloved children Frank (Jennifer), Stephen (Pat), Mike, Laura, Sue (John) Benvenuti, Chip (Lynda), Joe (Susan), and Julie (Rich) Johnson; his treasured grandchildren Michael (Laura), Tricia (Michael), Rose (Brian), Lisa (Steve), Erica, Tami, Candice (Adam), Alex (Caity), Sara (Blake), Anthony, Katy, Kyle, Cassandra, and Zachary; and cherished great-grandchildren Ryan (Jaiden), Joseph, Zach, Peyton, Aralynn, Jakob, Zayne, Alex, Riley, Hannah, and Dean. He was predeceased by his great-grandson, Martin.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. George Cemetery Hubbard Rd., Guilford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to Guilford Interfaith Volunteers, 310 State Street, Unit 200, Guilford, CT or VNA of Guilford, 753 Boston Post Rd., Guilford, CT 06437. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 16, 2019