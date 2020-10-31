McDonough, III, Frank
Frank J. McDonough III of Meriden, passed away peacefully on October 26th, 2020 with his wife, Beth, and daughter, Kelly, by his side. Frank was born on July 28th, 1954 to Francis J. McDonough Jr. "Mac" and Linda McDonough. It is widely agreed upon that Mac and Linda went straight to Heaven after raising Frank all those years, can we get a "Thanks Be to Mac and Linda?". Frank frequently played jokes & pranks (reigned terror) on his eldest sister, Joyce (McDonough), and younger sister, Kathy (McGarry). Frank graduated from North Haven High School and attended Norwalk State Tech College. Following in his father's footsteps, Frank became an Electrician and spent most of his career working the 3rd shift at Yale University in the Control Center, which allowed him to break his daughters out of school to go to the movies. Frank also taught night school at Eli Whitney Technical HS alongside his father. Frank spent his free time refereeing hockey, umpiring high school baseball games and most significantly, leading his daughter's rec softball team to back-to-back championships. Frank leaves behind his wife Beth who took care of him in his final months, his two daughters, Erin Tavares, wife of Dan Tavares, and Kelly Pappas, wife of Christopher Pappas. His stepdaughter Jamie Pontbriand, wife of Devin Pontbriand. And of course, his beloved dog Buddy, who wouldn't let anyone so much as hug Frank without barking at their feet. And though he was only getting started in his role as Grandpa, his grandchildren Jack Pappas (2), Abigail (2) and Lucas Tavares (3 weeks old) will forever know their Grandpa's name, face and beloved memories from their mothers' childhood. No buildings are named after Frank. No monuments were erected either. But left behind are huge holes in the hearts of a small few. We that knew and loved Frank will miss him dearly every day. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Closer to Free, the Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center Closer to Free Fund. We are to hold a virtual Zoom service for Frank on November 8th at 5:30 p.m. facilitated by the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Zoom attendees are asked to log in by 5:00 p.m. for direction. Please contact a member of the family for Zoom info or text or call 203-671-4180. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.duksa.net
