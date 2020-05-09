Frank Oliver Thompson
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thompson, Jr., Frank Oliver
Frank Oliver Thompson, Jr., 52, of North Haven, departed this life on May 6, 2020. He was the husband of Veronica Thompson. Mr. Thompson was born in New Haven, CT on July 28, 1967, a son of the late Frank O. Thompson, Sr. and Katherine Thompson. He was the founder and owner of First Step Trucking Company. In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish loving memories, a son, Maurice Coleman; daughters, Deborah and Shanitta Price; sisters, Brenda Stanley and Bonnie Smith; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Roxanne Mention and Janice Chapman.
Viewing will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 11:00am-12:00pm at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. A maximum of 3(three) people will be allowed entrance into the building at one time. Graveside service and interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 769 Ella Grasso Blvd., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 AM
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved