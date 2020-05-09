Thompson, Jr., Frank Oliver
Frank Oliver Thompson, Jr., 52, of North Haven, departed this life on May 6, 2020. He was the husband of Veronica Thompson. Mr. Thompson was born in New Haven, CT on July 28, 1967, a son of the late Frank O. Thompson, Sr. and Katherine Thompson. He was the founder and owner of First Step Trucking Company. In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish loving memories, a son, Maurice Coleman; daughters, Deborah and Shanitta Price; sisters, Brenda Stanley and Bonnie Smith; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Roxanne Mention and Janice Chapman.
Viewing will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 11:00am-12:00pm at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. A maximum of 3(three) people will be allowed entrance into the building at one time. Graveside service and interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 769 Ella Grasso Blvd., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.