Camera, Frank P.
Frank P. Camera 83, of East Haven beloved husband of 61 years to Barbara Plaskon Camera entered into eternal rest on September 21, 2020 in CT. Hospice with his wife by his side. Frank was born in New Haven on April 14, 1937 son of the late Ralph and Margaret Grande Camera. Brother of Ralph (JoAnn) Camera of Wallingford and Lois (Gene) Ruocco of East Haven. Frank was the patriarch of the family and is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his caregiver, friend and neighbor, Rich Bogue. Frank was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and Stone Academy of Business. Frank was employed for several decades by Simkins Industries, Inc. a leading manufacturer of paperboard and folding cartons, where he worked his way into a successful General Manager position. After a brief retirement, he was recalled and was appointed as a Director and Officer of the companies Canadian operation which he successfully navigated. He was a loyal friend to many, had a warm heart, was well-respected by his many friends and was a kind and thoughtful man, and will be sadly missed by his many friends and will remain forever in our hearts. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends to Europe, Russia, and Caribbean islands. He also had a passion for antique cars. Frank was the penalty time keeper for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers for many years and had a history of this position dating back to 1957. He volunteered his time for the last 62 years and influenced many people throughout his career from the youngest fan to the eldest official. Frank was always there to give expert advice in his caring manner and was a friend to all. Frank portrayed his caring personality to not only his family but all that knew him, on and off the ice.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven SATURDAY morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 10:00. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Sign Frank's guest book online atwww.portofuneralhomes.net