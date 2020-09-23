1/1
Frank P. Camera
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Camera, Frank P.
Frank P. Camera 83, of East Haven beloved husband of 61 years to Barbara Plaskon Camera entered into eternal rest on September 21, 2020 in CT. Hospice with his wife by his side. Frank was born in New Haven on April 14, 1937 son of the late Ralph and Margaret Grande Camera. Brother of Ralph (JoAnn) Camera of Wallingford and Lois (Gene) Ruocco of East Haven. Frank was the patriarch of the family and is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his caregiver, friend and neighbor, Rich Bogue. Frank was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and Stone Academy of Business. Frank was employed for several decades by Simkins Industries, Inc. a leading manufacturer of paperboard and folding cartons, where he worked his way into a successful General Manager position. After a brief retirement, he was recalled and was appointed as a Director and Officer of the companies Canadian operation which he successfully navigated. He was a loyal friend to many, had a warm heart, was well-respected by his many friends and was a kind and thoughtful man, and will be sadly missed by his many friends and will remain forever in our hearts. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and friends to Europe, Russia, and Caribbean islands. He also had a passion for antique cars. Frank was the penalty time keeper for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers for many years and had a history of this position dating back to 1957. He volunteered his time for the last 62 years and influenced many people throughout his career from the youngest fan to the eldest official. Frank was always there to give expert advice in his caring manner and was a friend to all. Frank portrayed his caring personality to not only his family but all that knew him, on and off the ice.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven SATURDAY morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 10:00. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Sign Frank's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral
09:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Entombment
All Saints Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved