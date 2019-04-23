Petrillo , Frank P., Sr.

Frank P. Petrillo, Sr., 91, of East Haven passed away April 22, 2019 at home. He was born April 7, 1928 in New Haven to Frank and Mildred Petrillo. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean (Kelly) Petrillo and daughter, Barbara Neal (2018). Franks is survived by his sons, Frank Petrillo Sr. of Hamden and Michael Petrillo of East Haven along with three sisters, Addy Lecza, Ann Hibson and Treece Petrillo. Franks is also survived by grandchildren, Tara Esposito, Tina Rustic, Alicia Norris, Daniel Petrillo, Isabella Petrillo, Sophia Petrillo, Joseph Petrillo and many great-grandchildren. Frank was raised in the Cedar Hill section of New Haven, attended Hillhouse High School, entered the US Army, was transferred to the Air Force and stationed in the Philippines. He returned back to the states, married Jean and began his family. He worked for Gulf Oil Company with over 33 years of service. He was an avid airplane pilot and boater who loved to vacation in the Philippines and Hawaii with his wife. He loved the sun and beaches. A special "Thank You" to Nelly Petrillo and Season Hospice for their kind care. Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Graveside Service at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven (please meet at the office). Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, (Clancy Funeral Home) 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.

