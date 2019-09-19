|
Perrelli, Sr., Frank
Frank Perrelli, Sr. of Branford died peacefully on September 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in New Haven on October 24, 1928 to the late George and Amelia Fisco Perrelli. Frank was the owner of Perrelli Fuel, which was started by his father in 1936, first delivering coal and later heating oil to homes. He loved to work and was very proud of the business his father started. Frank worked hard to grow the business so he could pass it on to his children, who currently run the family business. Frank loved cars, enjoyed boating and being by the ocean. He liked to travel, take walks on the beach with his dog Heather Marie and he was an avid New York Giants fan. Frank was the proud father of Pamela (late Robert) DiLauro, George (Audrey) Perrelli, Frank Perrelli, Jr. and Vera (Mark) Andreucci; brother of Josephine Hall and the late Marshall, John and Robert Perrelli. He adored his grandchildren Daniel and Melissa DiLauro, Jessica (Christopher) Vollono, Gina (Richard) Adams, Samantha Perrelli, Karissa (Nicholas) Francis, Nicholas (Meghan Rubino) Perrelli, Jenna (Edward) Monocchi, Christian Perrelli, Christopher (Chelsea Logano) Andreucci, Jessica and Alec Andreucci and he loved his great-grandchildren Audrianna and Gabriella Vollono and Kayla Adams. Frank is also survived by his former wife Carmel "Honey" Perrelli.
Visiting hours will be Monday morning from 8:30-11:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Frank was an animal lover and would appreciate memorial contributions be made to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 East Main St., Branford, CT 06405, www.brandfordanimalshelter.org. Share a memory and sign Frank's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019