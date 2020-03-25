|
Perrelli , Frank Jr. "Jay"
Frank "Jay" Perrelli Jr., 62, of East Haven, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on March 23, 2020. He was born May 27, 1957 in New Haven to Frank Sr. and Gladys (Anderson) Perrelli. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, AnnaMarie (Callahan) Perrelli and three children, Kimberly Perrelli (companion, Thomas Strachan) of Clinton, Anthony Perrelli of East Haven and Christi Perrelli of East Haven. He is also survived by his sister, Pam Colandrea (Pat) of East Haven, sister-in-law, Linda Perrelli of North Carolina and numerous cousins, nieces, and great-nephews/niece. Frank is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Pat Perrelli.
Lifelong resident of East Haven, Jay always loved tinkering with, modifying, and repairing anything he could get his hands on, which led to his almost 50-year career as an automotive technician. Early in his career he achieved the status of Saab Master Technician, and for the last 25 years worked for Over the Edge Automotive as an electronics specialist. From cars to home repairs and beyond, Jay could fix anything. But above all else, he loved spending time with his family, especially when it came to camping at the Jersey shore or vacationing each year in Florida.
A visitation will be held at a later date in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, East Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 29, 2020