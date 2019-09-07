New Haven Register Obituaries
Entered into rest, Sept. 6, 2019, Frank Prete, 94. lifelong New Haven resident; brother of Paul (Maria) Prete; also survived by nieces and nephews Christina, Paula, Matthew, Philip, Frances and Robert; predeceased by a sister Rachel Golino and a nephew Anthony; born Jan. 12, 1925, son of the late Andrew and Frances Carbutti Prete. He was a WWII Army veteran. He retired after working 37 years as a mail clerk for the U.S.P.S. and previously at Winchester Reating Arms Co. Frank enjoyed music and travel, especially to Aruba. Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. Monday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Michael's Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment with military honors in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to VNA, 753 Boston Post Rd., Guilford, CT 06437. Offer condolences only at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 8, 2019
