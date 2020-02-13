|
|
Halloran, Frank R.
Frank R. Halloran, 83, of Branford entered into eternal life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at CT Hospice in Branford surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Frank V. Halloran and Clara M. Reussner of New Haven. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Sally D. Halloran (Fredericks) of Branford, and his sons Paul Halloran and Robert Halloran of Branford and James Halloran (Jennifer Matson Halloran) of Monroe and the late Frank J. Halloran (Theresa Clinchy Halloran) of North Haven. He was the brother of Claire M. Halloran of Clinton and Nancy Vickers of Sacramento, CA. He leaves seven cherished grandchildren, Connor, Kelly, Michael, Hannah, Danny, Campbell and Robbie who loved him as Grandpa Frank. He also has many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins to remember him. Frank was born on June 15, 1936 in New Haven. He graduated from Hillhouse High School where he was a member of the swim team and marching band before becoming an electrician with Local 90 of I.B.E.W where he worked with his son Frank. He taught night school for many other young electricians along with working many long days at Millstone and other locations with his buddies. He was also a member of the US Naval Reserve for several years after high school and a member of the Branford Elks club later in life. He enjoyed coaching youth sports with his sons and fishing for Blues and Stripers from the West Haven beaches and "Carney's Boat" which produced many memorable fishing stories told for the next 40 years of his life. He enjoyed the peacefulness of feeding local birds and animals from his hands along with spending cherished times with family and friends.
Friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80), East Haven MONDAY from 5:00-8:00 p.m. A Christian service will be held at 7:00 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com where Frank received the tremendous love, support and care from many doctors, nurses and assistants during his final days with us. Sign Frank's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 15, 2020