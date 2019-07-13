Kapinos Jr., Frank R.

Frank R. Kapinos Jr., 61 of Branford passed away on July 13, 2019 in CT. Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Beloved father of Stephanie (Tim) DeAntonio, Frank R. (JoAnna Sisson) Kapinos III and Christopher (Melissa DiNicola) Kapinos. Frank was born on February 23, 1958 son of Lois Grey Kapinos of East Haven and the late Frank R. Kapinos Sr. Frank is survived by his children's mother Nancy Marshall Kapinos. Step-grandfather of Lucas DeAntonio. Frank leaves his significant other Anita Morrone her children Lindsey Graziano and Mandee Morrone and Anita's grandchildren Lexi Graziano and Callen Friedman. Brother of Carol (Vincent) Szigeti, Michael (Susan) Kapinos, John (Christine) Kapinos and Kenneth Kapinos. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Prior to his retirement Frank was a letter carrier for the US Postal Service. Frank coached all sports including in the Foxon Recreation League was an avid sports fan and was a loving friend.

His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven WEDNESDAY morning at 11:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 12pm. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call on TUESDAY from 4pm to 8pm. Sign Frank's guest book online at

