Roberts Jr., Frank
Frank Leon Roberts Jr., age 64, of New Haven, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his home. Born on February 6, 1955 in Middletown, CT, son of the late Phyllis (Melillo) Roberts Taylor and the late Frank Roberts Sr. Loving brother of Mark (Tammi) Roberts of West Haven, Jody Taylor of New Haven, Jennifer (Troy) Royster of Woodbridge, Marshall (Angela) Taylor, Anna-Marie (Kenneth) Roberts, Richard (Liz) Taylor Jr., and Donald (Leola) Taylor all of New Haven. Also survived by sister-in-law Brenda Taylor of New Haven and a host of nieces and nephews. Predeceased by stepfather Richard Taylor Sr., three brothers Nathaniel "Bruce" Taylor Sr., John S. Roberts, Daniel Roberts Sr.
Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be held on Monday, May 6, at Alderbrook Cemetery in Guilford at 11 a.m. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2019