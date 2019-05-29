|
|
Rossetti, Frank
Frank Rosetti, 89, of Milford passed away on May 27, 2019. He is survived by his sisters Angelina Ciancola and Marie (Frank) Consorte and his beloved companion Nora Wardlow. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict and received his bachelor's degree from Quinnipiac University. Frank was a retired residential real estate agent. He was predeceased by his parents James and Antonette Rosetti, siblings Carmela Marenna, Concetta and Joseph Rossetti.
Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michael's Church at 11:30 a.m. Burial with military honors in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 30, 2019