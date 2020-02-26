|
Rubertone, Sr, Frank
Frank Rubertone, Sr., 95 of Hamden died peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa Ardigliano Rubertone. Frank was born in New Haven on October 3, 1924, a son of the late Onofrio and Josephine Magliulo Rubertone, and was a lifelong Hamden resident. He is survived by a daughter, Carol Dadio and her husband Anthony of Hamden, two sons, Anthony Rubertone of Hamden and Frank Rubertone, Jr. of Cheshire, six grandchildren, Anthony (Katherine) Dadio, Jr., Christopher Dadio, Jessica (John) Arater, Erica Dadio, Trenton Mazieko and Durek Rubertone, and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Carmel Furino. Funeral services for Frank are private and have been entrusted to Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2020