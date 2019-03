Rubino Sr., Frank

Frank Rubino Sr., 90 of East Haven passed away February 28, 2019 at Apple Rehab. He was born December 20, 1928, in New Haven to Ralph and Josephine (Maggnotti) Rubino. He is survived by his three children, Mark Rubino (Marty) of CA, Gregory Rubino (Jackie) of East Haven and Frank Rubino Jr., of East Haven along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Theresa Ioime of East Haven, Jack Albanese (Dolly) of East Haven and Harold Albanese of East Haven. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, wife Barbara Rubino (1978), son, Stephen Rubino, brother, Louis Rubino and a sister, Lena Agro.

He was a US Navy veteran and a former salvage diver for Blakslee. He later owned and operated the Shell gas station in East Haven and Aarco gas station in Branford. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend who had a passion for singing and playing cards at the Senior Center.

Family will receive friends on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 9 – 10:45 a.m. at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. His funeral procession will then leave Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven with Committal and Military Honors to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven.

www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com

203-467-2789 Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2019