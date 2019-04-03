New Haven Register Obituaries
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Infant Church
Orange, CT
View Map
Frank S. Simeone Jr.


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank S. Simeone Jr. Obituary
Simeone, Frank S. Jr.
Entered into rest, April 1, 2019, Frank S. Simeone, Jr., 55, formerly of Orange; brother of Michael S. (Robin) Simeone and the late Nancy Simeone; uncle of Michael A. (Wendy) Simeone; born May 14, 1963 son of the late Frank and Anna Amendola Simeone. Frank had been employed by Stop & Shop and McDonald's. He competed in the CT Special Olympics earning a gold medal in swimming and was also an avid NY Yankees fan. Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Infant Church, Orange at 12 noon. Burial in Orange Center Cemetery. Contributions to CT Special Olympics. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 3, 2019
