Sherwood, Frank "FS"Frank "FS" Sherwood, 53, of East Haven, passed away September 5, 2020 at CT Hospice. He was born June 27, 1967 in New Haven. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Tina (Wilson) Cricchi of East Haven, step-son, Joe Muratti (companion, Jauhida Ellis) of New Haven, step-daughter, Erica O'Kelly of Guilford, step-granddaughter, Ava O'Kelly and Julie Burwell "like a daughter," a true family friend of New Haven.Frank was preceded in death by his father, Robert Sherwood. A special thank you to Charlie and Rita Fassett and their children for all their kindness, compassion and loving care of Frank in his younger years and later in life. Frank loved growing up in a household with 6 step-brothers and a step-sister. Frank also was a great friend and a husband to his wife Tina. He worked at Klelband in West Haven and Pathmark in East Haven. He enjoyed going to the gym and working out, riding his bike, being outside and watching wrestling. Frank was a good listener and great person to talk with.Family will receive mask wearing friends from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Burial will be private.203-467-2789