1/1
Frank "Fs" Sherwood
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherwood, Frank "FS"
Frank "FS" Sherwood, 53, of East Haven, passed away September 5, 2020 at CT Hospice. He was born June 27, 1967 in New Haven. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Tina (Wilson) Cricchi of East Haven, step-son, Joe Muratti (companion, Jauhida Ellis) of New Haven, step-daughter, Erica O'Kelly of Guilford, step-granddaughter, Ava O'Kelly and Julie Burwell "like a daughter," a true family friend of New Haven.
Frank was preceded in death by his father, Robert Sherwood. A special thank you to Charlie and Rita Fassett and their children for all their kindness, compassion and loving care of Frank in his younger years and later in life. Frank loved growing up in a household with 6 step-brothers and a step-sister. Frank also was a great friend and a husband to his wife Tina. He worked at Klelband in West Haven and Pathmark in East Haven. He enjoyed going to the gym and working out, riding his bike, being outside and watching wrestling. Frank was a good listener and great person to talk with.
Family will receive mask wearing friends from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Burial will be private.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved