Frank Stanley Torok


1934 - 2019
Frank Stanley Torok Obituary
Torok, Frank Stanley
Frank Stanley Torok, of New Haven passed away November 21, 2019 at the Mary Wade Home. Born in Mentor, OH on July 2, 1934, son of the late Joseph and Clara Stimic Torok, Frank was a teacher of drama at St. Benedict School in Newark, NJ before joining the Yale Repertory Theatre. He was an adjunct professor of drama, stage production, and direction at Yale University for many years. Frank wrote, directed, and managed the production of many productions at the Yale Rep through the years. He is survived by sister Barbara Jane, of Long Beach, CA and many nephews, nieces and friends throughout the country. Predeceased by his siblings Mary, Helen, Anne, Stephen, John, and Joseph.
At Frank's request, his funeral service was held privately. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. was in care of his services. Share a memory and sign Frank's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 26, 2019
