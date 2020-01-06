|
|
Tavares, Frank
Frank Tavares, age 75, passed away on December 30, 2019, at his home in Coral Springs, FL. He was formerly from Hamden. CT. Frank was best known as The Voice of National Public Radio, serving as the voiceover talent for the network's funding credits for over 30 years. While at NPR, he also served as Director of Specialized Audience Programming. He moved to CT in 1989 and began a long career as Professor of Communications at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven. Frank also was an author; a collection of his short stories, "The Man Who Built Boxes" was published in 2013. He retired and moved to Florida in 2016. In late 2019, Frank was diagnosed with ALS. He is survived by his wife Jennifer Levin-Tavares, daughter Ana Tavares, sons Ben and Justin (Kim) Tavares sister Ellen Dutton and grandchildren Quinn and Amelia.
A Memorial Service will be held at Cong. Mishkan Israel, 785 Ridge Road, Hamden, Monday, January 20, 11:00 a.m. Donations in Frank's memory may be made to Cong. Mishkan Israel, the Eli Whitney Museum, 915 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06517, or your local NPR station.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 12, 2020