Marti, Frank V.
Frank V. Marti, age 90, of Seymour, the beloved husband of 66 years to Irene Browning Marti, entered into eternal rest peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Shelton on March 29, 1930, son of the late Frank and Adeline Izzo Marti, Sr. Frank was a devout communicant of the Church of the Good Shepherd of Seymour and had attended the Bridgeport Engineering Institute. He was a retired Mechanical Engineer for Sealed Air Company of Danbury and had previously worked for the Winchester Division of the Olin Corporation and US Motors Division of Emerson. Frank proudly served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a member of 48th Fighter Interceptor Squadron Air Defense Command that protected the East Coast of the United States. He was Chief of the Electrical Shop at Langley Field in Virginia. Frank trained at Chanute Field in Illinois and Lockheed Aircraft in California. Frank was a professional Saxophone player and a local musician. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family and many friends. Frank will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.
His loving family in addition to his wife Irene includes his two sons Steven Marti of Seymour and David Marti of Northford, his daughter Dr. Leslie Marti (Anthony Thibodeau) of Shelton, his two cherished grandchildren Jennifer Ligas (Todd) of West Haven and Marisa Tyger (Ben) of Bethlehem, eight cherished great-grandchildren and his niece Joan Russell (John) of Waterbury. Frank was predeceased by his sister Dolores Buccelly.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a private interment will be held at the family plot at Mountain Meadows Cemetery in Seymour with Father Thomas Cieslikowski, of the Church of the Good Shepherd officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Frank's memory may be made to The Church of the Good Shepherd Improvement Fund through the funeral home.
The Miller-Ward Funeral Home of Seymour is compassionately caring for the family.
To light a virtual candle or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com
Frank V. Marti, age 90, of Seymour, the beloved husband of 66 years to Irene Browning Marti, entered into eternal rest peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Shelton on March 29, 1930, son of the late Frank and Adeline Izzo Marti, Sr. Frank was a devout communicant of the Church of the Good Shepherd of Seymour and had attended the Bridgeport Engineering Institute. He was a retired Mechanical Engineer for Sealed Air Company of Danbury and had previously worked for the Winchester Division of the Olin Corporation and US Motors Division of Emerson. Frank proudly served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a member of 48th Fighter Interceptor Squadron Air Defense Command that protected the East Coast of the United States. He was Chief of the Electrical Shop at Langley Field in Virginia. Frank trained at Chanute Field in Illinois and Lockheed Aircraft in California. Frank was a professional Saxophone player and a local musician. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family and many friends. Frank will be sadly missed by all but will remain forever in our hearts.
His loving family in addition to his wife Irene includes his two sons Steven Marti of Seymour and David Marti of Northford, his daughter Dr. Leslie Marti (Anthony Thibodeau) of Shelton, his two cherished grandchildren Jennifer Ligas (Todd) of West Haven and Marisa Tyger (Ben) of Bethlehem, eight cherished great-grandchildren and his niece Joan Russell (John) of Waterbury. Frank was predeceased by his sister Dolores Buccelly.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a private interment will be held at the family plot at Mountain Meadows Cemetery in Seymour with Father Thomas Cieslikowski, of the Church of the Good Shepherd officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Frank's memory may be made to The Church of the Good Shepherd Improvement Fund through the funeral home.
The Miller-Ward Funeral Home of Seymour is compassionately caring for the family.
To light a virtual candle or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerwardfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 21, 2020.