Vergason, Frank Walter

Frank Walter Vergason passed away peacefully at his home on July 29, 2020. He was the husband of Janet Hallden Vergason. Frank was born on February 4, 1940, son of the late Walter and Catherine Vergason. He worked as a machinist at Herrick and Cowell Manufacturing, Hamden, CT for many years until his retirement. Besides his wife, Frank is survived by his two sisters Ruth Vergason of Branford, CT, Liz Blackfox of Drain, OR and his children Trudy DiMauro of New Haven, CT, Walter Vergason of Summit Point, WV, Brenda Vergason and Barbara Vergson both of Springfield, MO and 4 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his stepchildren Samantha Pacelli of North Branford, CT, Lisa Froment of Coventry, CT and Wendy Crouch of North Branford, CT, Ellyn Lane of Wallingford, CT and Michael Montelius of Farmington, CT. Frank drove the bus for the Connecticut Classic Drum and Bugle Corp and was their Quartermaster. His children were also involved in the corp. He enjoyed selling items at Flea Markets for many years the last 20 years he was very involved with the Branford Elks Lodge #1939 helping with many lodge functions. His favorite was the selling of Easter flowers and they named it "Franks Easter Flower Sales". At this time, there will be no calling hours. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date at the Branford Elks.



