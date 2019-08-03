|
Rogers II, Frank "Clark" Woodruff
Frank "Clark" Woodruff Rogers II of Orange was born on August 4th, 1979 to Nancy Colburn Rogers and Frank Woodruff Rogers. "Handsome Dan" attended Cheshire Academy and graduated from Amity Senior High School. Clark was a direct descendent of the Deputy Governor, Robert Treat, of the Colony of Connecticut. Clark earned a Master Mason rank with Trumbull Lodge #22 in New Haven. Aside from being a fantastic dancer, Clark enjoyed being a NASA test pilot, Lion tamer, Mount Everest Sherpa, and Roadie for Metallica, "Speed of Sound Tour". He loved cheesy movies, doing laundry, playing tennis & badminton, clamming, bike riding, beach combing, golfing, and most especially sun bathing. He thoroughly enjoyed being a master card shark! He was a music connoisseur, his favorites being Creedance Clearwater Revival and The Rolling Stones, an avid reader and vocabulary King, and a talented chef. His beautiful detailed landscapes have been seen all over New Haven County. He leaves behind his loving family, Sisters: Ellen Rogers Roy, Rebecca Rogers, and Elizabeth Rogers Gardner. Brothers: Brian Daddona, Jonathan Roy, and Adam Gardner. Nephew Jaxon Joseph Woodruff Rogers Roy. Uncle Clark proudly boasted about his nephew. Loving Parents: Frank and Doting mother Nancy Rogers. Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins spent precious time at the beach with him. Longtime, loving friend and companion, Carole Anderson. Childhood friend Timothy Butler and many others. Clark is and will be sorely missed forever. The lives of those he left behind will never be the same. Until we meet again. Please join us in honoring him Tuesday, August 6th, at 5 p.m. at the Orange Congregational Church.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019