Zacarelli, Frank
Frank Zacarelli, 92, of Milford, beloved husband of the late Marilyn Zacarelli, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. Born on October 13, 1927 in New Haven, he was the son of the late Celotto and Josephine Zacarelli.
Frank was a dedicated employee at the Department of Public Works in Milford for over 25 years. He enjoyed watching western movies and UConn Women's Basketball as well as completing puzzles and antiquing. He also donated a lot of his time to the United Way of Milford. Frank had a warm personality and made friends with everyone he met, his presence will be missed but never forgotten. Frank is survived by his children, Gary (Marlene) Zacarelli, Wayne (Colleen) Zacarelli, Mark Zacarelli, and Lisa (Gene) Chimblo; grandchildren, Deidre Kuechler, Dianna Zacarelli, Dawn Morrishow, Patrick Zacarelli, Matthew Zacarelli, Jenna Zacarelli, Brandon Caruth, and Geno Chimblo; great-grandchildren, Avery McCullough, Nalani Morrishow, Madelyn Kuechler, and Jayden Zacarelli; brother, Nicholas; and extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his siblings, Peter, John, Mary, Josephine, Anthony, Patrick, and Rosemary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish) 70 Gulf St., Milford (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). The church can only allow 100 people in attendance and masks will be required. Interment will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation atwww.kidney.org
