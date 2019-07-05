Bradley III, Franklin "Curtis"

Franklin "Curtis" Bradley III 72, of Orange beloved husband of Cathy Bartnicki Bradley passed away on July 4, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus surrounded by his loving family. Loving father of Franklin C. "Scooby" (Trisha) Bradley IV of Orange and the late Charles J. "CJ" Bradley. Grandfather of Logan Curtis Bradley. Brother of Susan Elizabeth Bradley of Middleton, NH. Curt was born in New Haven on May 7, 1947 son of the late Franklin C. and Shirley Westmark Bradley Jr.

Relatives and friends are invited to go DIRECTLY to Our Lady of the Assumption Church located at 81 Center Rd. Woodbridge on TUESDAY morning to celebrate A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Interment will be private. Friends may call on MONDAY from 5p.m. to 8p.m. in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME 830 Jones Hill Rd. West Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Sign Curt's guest book online at

