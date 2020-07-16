1/1
Franklin (Ehfd, Ret.) Vedder
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vedder, Franklin (EHFD, ret.)
Franklin Vedder (EHFD, ret.) 86 of East Haven passed away July 15, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Franklin was the retired Battalion Chief of East Haven Fire Department and husband of 57 years to the late Audrey (Hagen) Vedder. He is survived by his two children, Robert W. Vedder (Pegi) of East Haven and Cathy Blake of East Haven along with grandchildren who he cherished, Shawn Blake (Sarah), Sherry Colman (Mike), Jaime Giacalone (Jae), Jeff O'Connor (Amanda Mark) and Samantha Vedder. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Joshua Lane (Bridget Wilkinson), Ayden Lane, Colin Blake, Gabryella Vedder, Cohen Blake, Emily Blake, and Gionna Colman, Savannah Dyer and Colby Blake and siblings, Eleanor Passarello of Hamden, Mary Cofranesco of Hamden, Shirley Lyon (Dave) of San Diego, Diane Cleary of San Diego and numerous nieces/nephews. Franklin was born January 8, 1934 in New Haven to Franklin and Elizabeth (Clancey) Vedder. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Audrey (2009), sister, Eileen Butts and a brother, William Vedder. Franklin was the President of Local 1205, East Haven Fire Dept. and was on the negotiating and grievance committees for many years. Frank was well liked in the community and he maintained relationships with the EHFD long after he retired.
His funeral and fire procession will be leaving the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. for a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. in Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Donations may be made to the East Haven Fire Department, 200 Main Street, East Haven, CT 06512 in memory of Franklin Vedder.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Funeral
10:30 AM
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Beaverdale Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved