Vedder, Franklin (EHFD, ret.)Franklin Vedder (EHFD, ret.) 86 of East Haven passed away July 15, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Franklin was the retired Battalion Chief of East Haven Fire Department and husband of 57 years to the late Audrey (Hagen) Vedder. He is survived by his two children, Robert W. Vedder (Pegi) of East Haven and Cathy Blake of East Haven along with grandchildren who he cherished, Shawn Blake (Sarah), Sherry Colman (Mike), Jaime Giacalone (Jae), Jeff O'Connor (Amanda Mark) and Samantha Vedder. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Joshua Lane (Bridget Wilkinson), Ayden Lane, Colin Blake, Gabryella Vedder, Cohen Blake, Emily Blake, and Gionna Colman, Savannah Dyer and Colby Blake and siblings, Eleanor Passarello of Hamden, Mary Cofranesco of Hamden, Shirley Lyon (Dave) of San Diego, Diane Cleary of San Diego and numerous nieces/nephews. Franklin was born January 8, 1934 in New Haven to Franklin and Elizabeth (Clancey) Vedder. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Audrey (2009), sister, Eileen Butts and a brother, William Vedder. Franklin was the President of Local 1205, East Haven Fire Dept. and was on the negotiating and grievance committees for many years. Frank was well liked in the community and he maintained relationships with the EHFD long after he retired.His funeral and fire procession will be leaving the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. for a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. in Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Donations may be made to the East Haven Fire Department, 200 Main Street, East Haven, CT 06512 in memory of Franklin Vedder.203-467-2789