|
|
Matthies, Franklyn
Franklyn (Pete) Matthies, 87, of Killingworth, CT passed away peacefully in his home on August 22, 2019. Franklyn was born on January 23, 1932 and was the youngest son of the late Bernard H. and Ethel C. Matthies of Seymour, CT. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Mallory Gay Diedrich and Tayna Gay Matthies. He enlisted in the Army at the age of 20 and left the Army as a corporal after serving in Germany as a tank Commander. He received his degree in Aeronautical Engineering from the Northrop Aeronautical Institute and worked for 20 years at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford. After early retirement he devoted his life to his family and his passion for model building. With an interest in aviation and aircraft, he built almost every model plane ever produced. A portion of his collection is currently on display at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sheridan R. Matthies of Killingworth, his sons Guy (Anne) Matthies of Madison, Garrison Matthies of Clinton and his daughter Kimberly Groat of Newport, NH. He is also survived by his grandchildren Christopher(Whitney) Matthies of Raleigh, NC, Katherine (Nicholas) Damore of Guilford, Alexander Matthies of Middletown, Rachal Matthies of Savannah, GA and four great-grandchildren. Franklyn was a quiet man but never afraid to give his opinion. He loved his family very much and was always there to help. He was our rock and will be missed. Franklyn always tried to help those that need it and as a veteran his favorite charity was the WoundedWarriorProject.
To honor his memory, please make a donation in his name at . To sign the online guestbook, please visit hawleylincolnmemorial.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 30, 2019