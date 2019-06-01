Gomez, Frankye

Frankye Roberta Gomez, 83, of New Haven, passed away Thurs., May 23, 2019. She was born in Augusta, GA to the late Ionia E. Johnson Wooden and Robert Coleman Dec. 21, 1935. Frankye attended Savannah State University where she studied Business Administration. After completing her education, she moved to New Haven, where she worked at Vernon Pest Control and Community Program, Incorporated. In 1970, Frankie worked in the Yellow Pages for Southern New England Telephone Company where she retired in 2003. She leaves to cherish her memories her sons, Fredrick "Ricky" (Glenda) Woods of Savannah, GA, Robert "Bobby" Woods of the home, and Eugene Gomez of Washington, DC; daughter, Phyllis Woods (Pamela Brown) of West Haven, CT; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one she adopted as her grandchild; and a host of dear friends and relatives.

A celebration of her life will take place Mon., June 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 100 Webster St., New Haven, CT. Friends may call Monday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Gomez/Woods family, please visit,

